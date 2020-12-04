Dua Lipa: Women in music face so much more criticism than men

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Dua Lipa believes female musicians face “so much more criticism” than their male counterparts, as the music industry often writes female artists off as “manufactured”. The “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker has insisted she feels the need to hold herself to a higher standard than many of her male pop rivals, because the music industry often writes female artists off as “manufactured”. In a preview clip of her interview on “CBS Sunday Morning” - which will air this Sunday, she said: "As a female artist, especially in the pop genre, people immediately think you're manufactured … no one believes that you write these songs yourself. "We're met with so much more criticism in terms of like what we wear, what we're doing, what the performance looks like, how we're dancing, how we're singing, if we're singing.” Dua’s comments come after the 25-year-old singer made similar claims during a separate interview last month.

She said at the time: “That’s just being a woman in the industry. A lot of people see it, particularly in pop music, that you’re manufactured or whatever, so you have this underlying pressure or anxiety to constantly prove [yourself] to people, especially when you write your own lyrics.

“You have to work a little bit harder to be taken seriously.”

Dua added that whilst making her self-titled debut album, she felt she “needed to prove” that she "was not just going to sit there in the room and wait for somebody to write a song for me”.

The “Levitating” hitmaker also spoke about standing up for herself against sexism in the industry, as she recalled one instance when a director asked her to wear a skirt during a music video.

She explained: “You’re on a music video and the director goes, ‘I definitely think you need to wear a skirt’ - because someone wants to see, you know, 'UK’s pop star in a cute outfit. I’m like, ‘Well, I’m going to wear trousers because it’s f****** freezing.' I know how to stand my ground and hold it down.

“We’re so used to pushing it away and saying something just to turn it off and be, like, this isn’t a big deal. I’ve always been someone to check [a person] straight away. If someone’s saying something [that I don’t agree with], ‘I’m not going to do that, I’m going to do this.’ ”