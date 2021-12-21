Ed Sheeran set to make afro-beats debut on Fireboy DLM’s 'Peru' remix

Ed Sheeran is set to appear on his first-ever afro-beats song on Friday when the remix of Nigerian superstar Fireboy DMLs hit single “Peru’ comes out. It's been an eventful year thus far for the English singer-songwriter. After a four year break since the release of his blockbuster album “÷”, in August, Ed Sheeran dropped his fourth studio album “+”.

Despite lukewarm reviews from critics, the album has been a commercial success in large part due to the success of the lead single "Bad Habits".



The original version of "Peru", which was released in July, has already become the most-streamed song of Fireboy's career and catapulted him into a continental star. Peru has also charted well in parts of Europe and helped the young afro-beats star become one of the most popular artists on the continent.

When the single first came out, it was presented as just a teaser to keep fans entertained while they waited for his eagerly anticipated third album.

But its surprising success has meant him and his team have needed to continue pushing it and giving it their full attention to allow it to penetrate even further. Fireboy first rose to prominence in 2019 with his massive single Vibration from his debut album “Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps”. He followed that up with his sophomore album titled Apollo in 2020.