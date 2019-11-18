Sir Elton John refuses to play "Candle in the Wind" in front of Prince William and Prince Harry after he updated the 1973 in tribute to their late mother Princess Diana.
The 72-year-old star and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin updated the 1973 tribute song to Marilyn Monroe in 1997 after Princess Diana's death but Elton admitted that the only time her sons have ever heard him play it live was at the late royal's funeral.
He told Billboard: "I would have preferred not to have made the record and for her to still be alive, but it was what it was. It raised 37 million pounds for her foundation because Bernie and I gave up [our] writing credits.