Eminem has scored an impressive tenth number one on the Billboard 200 chart with his brand new album, "Music To Be Murdered By". The "Godzilla" star secured the top spot in the US charts with his surprise album, which sold 279 000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending January 23.

Of the 279,000 units, 154,000 of these come from SEA units, which equates to an impressive 217.6 million on-demand streams for all the tracks. This is the biggest week for streaming an album in the last four months.

With Eminem topping the charts, he has secured a number of other records including being just one of six acts that have at least 10 number one albums, sitting alongside The Beatles (19), Jay-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen (11), Barbra Streisand (11) and Elvis Presley (10) whilst he surpassed rapper Kanye West for the most number one debuts in a row on the Billboard 200 chart, with this album making it his tenth consecutive chart-topping debut, with Kanye's total standing at nine.

Meanwhile, Eminem previously insisted his album - which also topped the Official Albums Charts in the UK whilst its lead track 'Godzilla' was named top of the Official Singles Charts - was "not made for the squeamish".