Ezra Miller has teamed up with Saul Williams and Lin-Manuel Miranda on a new sci-fi musical, Neptune Frost.
The "Justice League" star - who has formed new production company MartyrLoserKin with artist and musician Williams - is set to work on will upcoming project 'Neptune Frost'.
The movie will be directed by Williams - who will also co-produce alongside Miller - while 'Hamilton' creator Miranda is on board as an executive producer.
According to Deadline, the film will focus on an intersex African hacker, a miner, and the "virtual marvel born as a result of their union".
Pre-production on the project is underway in Rwanda.