Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé in a scene from the "Spirit" music video. Picture: YouTube Screenshot

Beyoncé released the official music video for the new original song "Spirit" from "The Lion King" and fans are losing their minds.



Following the release of the official tracklist and cover art for "The Lion King: The Gift" on Tuesday, Beyoncé dropped the music video for "Spirit" featuring an array of majestic backgrounds on Wednesday.





In the music video, Blue Ivy Carter also makes a couple of appearances in the video, and is also featured on the upcoming album, in wavy red hair alongside a wide variety of dancers.

Since the release of the video, the BeyHive has been raving about the visuals of the video, Blue Ivy's appearance and overall direction of the music video.

this is monumental, legendary, this is Africa, is representative, is culture in all its beautiful the magnificent form, this is beyonce. ✨💛#SpiritMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/hNyT4TKtP1 — ɢᴀʙꜱ | SPIRIT (@barbieIatina) July 17, 2019

Beyoncé didn’t come to play, she served us with amazing visuals and vocals. #SpiritMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/Oz0OXOkI3k — 𝓁❥ (@serenglossy) July 17, 2019

I changed my header pic to the black excellence flamingo scene from #SpiritMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/RfPyFH6yYu — 𝐁 𝐑 𝐈 (@BriJaySay) July 17, 2019

"The Lion King" and "The Lion King: The Gift" are set to be released on Friday, July 19.