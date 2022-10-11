International singing sensation Ziggy Alberts to tour SA on his ‘Rewind Tour’

After a number of requests from fans, Alberts finally gave in to the call to visit SA for a live performance.

Australian singer-songwriter Ziggy Alberts makes his debut in Mzansi as part of his ‘Rewind Tour’.

He is known for songs like “Laps Around The Sun”, “Gone”, “Runaway”, “Heaven”, “Love Me Now”, “Stronger”, and “Four Feet in the Forest”, among other award-winning tracks.

The long-awaited tour includes three date performances in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

He said: “I've had many messages over the years from South African listeners asking me to come over, and play shows and it feels so good to be finally doing it.