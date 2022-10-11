Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, October 11, 2022

International singing sensation Ziggy Alberts to tour SA on his ‘Rewind Tour’

Ziggy Alberts. Picture: Supplied

Published 18m ago

Australian singer-songwriter Ziggy Alberts makes his debut in Mzansi as part of his ‘Rewind Tour’.

After a number of requests from fans, Alberts finally gave in to the call to visit SA for a live performance.

He is known for songs like “Laps Around The Sun”, “Gone”, “Runaway”, “Heaven”, “Love Me Now”, “Stronger”, and “Four Feet in the Forest”, among other award-winning tracks.

The long-awaited tour includes three date performances in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

He said: “I've had many messages over the years from South African listeners asking me to come over, and play shows and it feels so good to be finally doing it.

“I'm planning a slightly more acoustic intimate show - it's going to be special. I'm super excited and can't wait to meet everyone.”

Alberts' visit also forms part of the release of his forthcoming six studio album called “Dancing In the Dark”, coming out on November 4.

Songs on his latest album include “Believe”, “Tattoos”, “The Great Divide” and “The Sun & The Sea”, featuring Donovan Woods.

The new record sits in a genre, self-titled by Alberts as “Future Folk”.

He said: “The album is a blend of the honest and raw, with the smoothness and touch of synthesised soundscapes, intentional tuning and programmed organic samples that reflect accurately the range of experiences we are having as humans in our current world.”

Dates and times for the Rewind Tour are as follows:

Wednesday, October 12.

Venue: Barnyard Theatre, Suncoast Casino, Durban.

Times: Starts at 6pm.

Tickets available from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/show.aspx?sid=1211&vid=24

Ziggy Alberts will be supported by Gary Nixon (from the Kickstands).

Saturday, October 15.

Venue: San Quentin (Shed 6) At Prison Break Market - Midrand, Johannesburg.

Times: Starts at 6pm.

Tickets available from: https://breakout.howler.co.za/events/ziggy-alberts-rewind-tour-johannesburg-eb63

Ziggy Alberts will be supported by Martin Gill.

Sunday, October 16.

Venue: Café Roux – Noordhoek, Cape Town.

Times: Starts at 5pm.

Tickets are sold out.

Cape TownDurbanJohannesburg EntertainmentArtists2022Live Concerts

