John Legend and daughter Luna. Picture: Instagram

John Legend wants his daughter to be a famous singer. The 'All of Me' hitmaker would love to see his two-year-old daughter Luna - who he shares with his wife Chrissy Teigen - follow in his footsteps and make it as a singer one day.

Speaking to E! News about a potential singing career for Luna, he said: "Who knows? I sing around her all the time. I hope it rubs off on her."

Meanwhile, Chrissy - who also has 10-month-old son Miles with John - previously insisted he is a "pushover" parent.

She said: "He will say no and then if [Luna] asks one more time, it's a yes. He's a bit of a pushover with Luna. I think it's because they look so much alike and he's like, 'Okay, you beautiful being. Anything you want.'

He needs to learn to say no because I'm the tough guy. It's always a thing in any household, there's always one. He's also insanely patient. He's amazing at diaper changing still. He gives them so much attention no matter what's going on in his life or my life or work-wise. They never feel like they're like second to work and I think he's really great with that."

And John would like another child.

He said: "I think so, we'd like to. We can do three ... I think being a father helps me understand even more how fragile life can be sometimes and how much it's imperative for us who have so many resources and so much power to try to make other kids' lives better.

"Because we know we can afford for our kids to have proper health care, to have proper education, but there are so many kids in our country and around the world who don't have that and I think this experience of fatherhood has made me double down on saying, we got to do what we can together to make this world better for our young people growing up."

Bang Showbiz