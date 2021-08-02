Kanye West announces another 'Donda' listening party

Kanye West has announced that another listening party for his new album “Donda” will take place on August 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The 44-year-old rapper will give fans the chance to hear his latest record at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on August 5, the day before “Donda” is set to be released.

Kanye had premiered the album at an event at the same venue last month and has reportedly been living at the arena as he continues to work on new tracks. The album was slated for release on July 23 but is now expected to drop on August 6. An official tracklist is yet to be revealed but the previous event featured contributions from Jay-Z, Lil Baby and Travis Scott among a host of other stars. It marks the first time that Jay-Z has collaborated with Kanye since they worked on Drake's 2016 track “Pop Style”.

At the previous album preview party, Jay-Z was heard rapping: "Donda, I’m wit your baby when I touch back road / Told him stop all that red cap, we goin’ home / Cannot be with all of these sins casting stones / This might be the return of The Throne / Hova and Yeezy like Moses and Jesus." Meanwhile, a Kanye fan put a "bag of air" from the event up for sale on eBay for $3,330.