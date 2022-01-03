Kanye West 'tried to perform last-minute gig on New Year's Eve'

Kanye West wanted to perform a last-minute concert on New Year's Eve. The 44-year-old rap star made a last-ditch effort to perform in Miami, Florida, as 2022 approached - but his team were unable to secure a venue in time.

A source explained: "His team called everyone in Miami asking if they had a location to do a concert. At 6:15pm on NYE. People just went back to their glass of Champagne." Kanye - who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 - also encountered another problem. A second source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six Column: "He wanted such a big group, like 50 or 60 people. A lot of places just didn’t have the space."

Instead, Kanye spent New Year's Eve at a new club called Game Changers, where he was joined by the likes of Future, Quavo and French Montana. Meanwhile, Kanye still "wants to win [Kim Kardashian West] back".

The 41-year-old TV star - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with the rapper - filed for divorce in 2021, but Kanye is desperate to rekindle their romance and he recently bought a $4.5-million home on the same street as his estranged wife. A source said: "Kanye really wanted to buy a home near Kim and their kids to be close to them.

"Kanye saw a house on Kim's block was on the market and jumped at the chance to get it. Kanye feels it will be "easier to co-parent with Kim if they live close to each other". The 'Stronger' hitmaker also "wants to win" Kim back.