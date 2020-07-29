Katy Perry ’Smile’ album delayed by two weeks

She added: "To make this up to you, starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat ...whichever comes first ) join me for #SmileSundays!

“Every Sunday, time TBA soon, I'm going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things SMILE you'll see new merch... I'll play some snippets... maybe we'll go live together... we'll def have a good chat!

"Clowns-n-Cats - Thanks for being so flexible in this time... it's a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait! (sic)"

The setback comes as more bad news for the singer, who has also been forced to postpone her wedding for a third time.

Katy and Orlando were due to marry in winter 2019 but they were forced to push it back to this summer in Japan, before the coronavirus pandemic caused it to be postponed again.

The “Daisies” singer explained: "You can't plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are always cancelled. We just want to ­deliver a healthy child. Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now."