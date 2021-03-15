Kaytranada makes history as 1st black artist to win Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy

Social media may be full of trolls, but it’s also full of love and people uplifting one another. We’ve witnessed the beauty of it when they celebrated Kaytranada, the first artist to win a Grammy Award for the Best Dance/Electronic Album. Kaytranada, real name Louis Kevin Celestin, scooped the award for his second studio album titled “Bubba”. Not only that, but he also won the Best Dance Recording for the song “10%” featuring Kali Uchis. Speaking of percentages, it reminds me of his first studio album, 99.9%, which he dropped in 2016.

Now, back to the Grammy: Kaytranada didn’t have much to say, he just thanked everyone for the support.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

His win is a big deal because dance is a huge part of the black community worldwide. People from across the globe continue to celebrate his success, and these are some of the best reactions.

“Kaytranada was the first Black artist to win a Grammy for electronic/dance. That’s wild!!! We are dance culture,” commented Abdu Mongo Ali.

Another Twitter user @consciouslY_GEE commented: “Kaytranada is literally my go-to when I'm feeling not very alert whilst driving. That music gets me UP! Vibes on vibes.”

