Kendrick Lamar registers 32 new songs

Kendrick Lamar has applied for the copyright of 32 new songs on ASCAP. The hip hop legend, who recently announced his forthcoming album will be his last, has filed for the copyright of 32 songs with The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

According to reports, some of the song titles registered include: “Feel For You”, “End of the Line”, “Erika Kane”, “Driving Down The Darkness” and “Lesson Learned”. It comes after the Grammy-winning rapper announced it will be his album with Top Dawg Entertainment. He said: “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years.

“The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.” The “Money Trees” star - who also goes by the rap name K. Dot - added: “There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough." Imprint boss Top Dawg responded in a statement: “With this being Dot’s last album on TDE, this is more of a VICTORY LAP, a celebration.

“I know he will be successful in whatever it is he decides to do and will have our FULL support. “As for Top Dawg Entertainment, we will continue to grow, develop and give artists the platform to expand into whatever way they choose.” Kendrick's last studio album was 2017's acclaimed “Damn”.

As for his future, Kendrick's engineer, Derek 'MixedByAli' Ali, previously teased that he has enough new material for “six albums”. He said: “I would say every album that he has dropped since [2012’s] ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ has come with a different feeling, so just look forward to Kendrick obviously expressing himself in the most creative way – the most highest of the creative way. "How he works, I’ve never seen it before. The recording process, the thought process of piecing an album together and sequencing it.