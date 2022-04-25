Lady Gaga records song for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soundtrack

The 36-year-old pop superstar has written “Hold My Hand” for the eagerly anticipated fighter plane action sequel, which sees Tom Cruise reprise his role as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell from the original 1986 blockbuster.

Gaga is set to release the "epic" anthem as a single in May and it is already being tipped for a possible Best Original Song Oscar at the 2023 Academy Awards.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "'Hold My Hand' is Gaga at her best. It was due out at the end of this month but bosses pushed the release back slightly. The video was finished a while ago.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if, come next year, Gaga has got herself another Best Original Song nod from the Academy.”