Lady Gaga reveals new 'Chromatica' release date

Lady Gaga has confirmed her new album "Chromatica" will be released this month, after previously postponing its planned April release.

The 34-year-old singer is gearing up to drop her sixth studio album, "Chromatica", and has revealed that following an initial postponement of the release, the record will officially hit shelves and streaming sites on May 29.

Gaga announced the news on social media, where she stated: "The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29. (sic)"

"Chromatica" was originally due to be released on April 10, but was postponed just a few weeks prior due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, Gaga said in a statement: "This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right for me to release this album with all that going on during this global pandemic."