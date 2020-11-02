Liam Payne 'struggles' to sing One Direction songs without bandmates

One Direction star Liam Payne finds it "hard" to sing the group's songs without his bandmates, but he "loves" rolling back the years by performing some of their tunes. The 27-year-old star performed some of the boy band's biggest hits during a show at the London Dungeons on Saturday night, but admitted he finds it "hard" to sing the tunes without his pals. She said: "In rehearsals today I found it hard to sing the songs without the boys. "It is a struggle, but it brings back so many memories. You’ve got to love it." Liam - who has three-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl - started the spooky Halloween show off in a cage, and admitted it was one of the "most weird and wonderful" performances of his career.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said in a Q&A afterwards: "This is the most weird and wonderful show I have ever done.

"I don’t think I have ever started a show in a cage."

The virtual show was streamed online to fans, and it's not the first time Liam has stepped foot in the thrilling attraction.

His latest show comes 10 years after he and his fellow One Direction bandmates - Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and, at the time, Zayn Malik, who has since departed the group - visited the London Dungeons when they were on “The X Factor”.

One Direction were joined on the jaunt by the other 'X Factor' finalists, including Katie Waissel, Cher Lloyd, and Wagner.

The “Best Song Ever” hitmakers embarked on a hiatus in 2016 - a year after Zayn quit the group - as Harry, Louis, Niall and Liam pursued solo careers.