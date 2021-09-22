Lil Nas X sent 'Industry Baby' to Nicki Minaj but she didn't reply

Lil Nas X revealed he had sent “Industry Baby” to Nicki Minaj to get her on his recent album “Montero”, but she did not reply to him. Following the release of his debut studio album, “Montero”, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to interact with his fans and answer some lingering questions surrounding the album.

Among the questions, X was asked which song he sent to Nicki Minaj that he asked her to get on for the album. In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, the rapper revealed he sent a track to Nicki, but she didn't get back to him. He now reveals that the aforementioned song was “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow.

industry baby https://t.co/SqFiRMYLxt — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 21, 2021 When asked why no black male rappers are on the album, Lil Nas X also revealed that Ski Mask the Slump God was almost on the album, but he couldn't finish his verse by the time the album needed to be turned in. The track features Doja Cat. Later on in the day, he also revealed that the reason he hasn't popped up on more features for other artistes is that he wants the moment to feel special when he does.