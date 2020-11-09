Lil Nas X to return with new single 'Holiday' this week

Lil Nas X is set to return with his festive single “Holiday” on Friday as teased in a Western-themed time-travelling promo. The “Old Town Road” rapper's Yuletide song was teased in a festive trailer aired during an NFL game on Sunday night. The 21-year-old star appeared in the Western-themed time-travelling promo, in which he witnessed Santa get kicked out of a saloon for being too drunk. Nas then proceeds to take Santa's hat, which has a label with “Santa Nas X You are the new Santa" emblazoned across it. He then turns into a reindeer before he transforms into Santa and flies off in a sleigh.

The promo even featured a cameo from Michael J. Fox, who quips: “Whatever you do Nas, don’t go to 2020.”

MY FIRST SINGLE IN ALMOST 2 YEARS “HOLIDAY” IS OUT THIS FRIDAY! 🎅🏾❄️ pic.twitter.com/5quf8NHUO2 — nope (@LilNasX) November 9, 2020

“Holiday” is released on Friday .

The single announcement comes after Nas appeared to tease some of the song titles from his upcoming debut album.

In September, the music star posted a piece of paper on his Instagram Stories with the song titles “Call Me By Your Name”, “One Of Me”, “Titanic”, and “Don't Want It” visible and others covered up with white correction fluid.

Whilst he had tweeted that he's “gonna start back releasing music soon the old town road money running out (sic)".

In July, Nas shared a snippet of “Call Me By Your Name”, as he captioned the video of himself lip-syncing along to the tune just that.

He simply wrote: "CALL ME BY YOUR NAME", and added the telephone and love heart exclamation mark emojis.

The rap sensation - who came out in July 2019 - talks about a boy he's talking to for the first time on the song.

And he also pays homage to the blockbuster “Call Me By Your Name”, in which Timothee Chalamet's character Elio falls in love with Armie Hammer's American graduate student alter ego Oliver when he comes to his family's home in Italy to help him with his studies during the summer.

Prior to then, Nas teased fans that his debut album is almost complete and announced he's working on a mixtape, plus he asked his followers to get involved with the latter release by sending him their beats via email.

He tweeted: "ALBUM'S ALMOST FINISHED BUT WORKING ON A MIXTAPE TOO!

ALL PRODUCERS SEND BEATS TO [email protected] ! (sic)"

The mixtape and album will follow his debut EP, “7”, which featured his Bill Ray Cyrus remix of “Old Town Road” and fan-favourites “Panini” and “Rodeo”.