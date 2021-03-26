Lil Nas X’s unabashedly queer 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' music video receives high acclaim

After months of teasing, Lil Nas X has finally dropped his highly anticipated song “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)” and fans are living for it. Following the success of “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X has gone on to break Billboard records, win multiple Grammys and release a critically praised EP “7”. Anticipation for his first full-length album has been high. When he initially teased “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)” in July, fans couldn’t have been more excited. During the festive season, Lil Nas X dropped “Holiday” which hinted that, for his upcoming project he was planning to up the queerness in his work.

On Friday, he dropped “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)” along with a music video that is unmistakably queer.

It sees Lil Nas in various costumes, sliding down a stripper pole to hell and giving Satan a lap dance.

Taking to his Instagram page, the “Rodeo” star shared a letter to his 14-year-old self about this song: “I wrote a song with our name in it.

“It's about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly,

““I know we promised to never be 'that' type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.

”You see, this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I'm pushing an agenda, but the truth is, I am.

“The agenda to make people stay the f*** out of other people's lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future.“

Fans seem to be loving the agenda Lil Nas X is pushing and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Not lil nas x riding the stripper pole to hell 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥#CallMeByYourName pic.twitter.com/eqQ799RL9B — Hellaindividual🧞 (@hellaindividual) March 26, 2021

Me watching lil nas x give Satan a lap dance #CallMeByYourName pic.twitter.com/ownEuq11ow — Bradley ⚡️ (@thejitterbug759) March 26, 2021

Lil Nas X is well on his way to becoming an icon and breaking down barriers while upsetting homophobes I see nothing wrong with it 🤷🏽‍♂️ #CallMeByYourName pic.twitter.com/GCHjKA34Sp — Kushawn (@Kushawnn) March 26, 2021

I did not expect Lil Nas X to fuckin go off like that! My jaws are to the floor SHOOKETH!! He gave the devil a lap dance I- #lilnasX #CallMeByYourName pic.twitter.com/nPoJcIBzmb — Kelly🇯🇲 (@KellyKiki876) March 26, 2021

can we please talk about LIL NAS X???? #CallMeByYourName pic.twitter.com/GxuGoYAT1j — Dan's on mars (@Dani63243433) March 26, 2021