LISTEN: Drake and Jack Harlow’s new leak has Twitter going berserk

Drake has been relatively quiet on the music front since the release of his record breaking “Certified Lover Boy” album last September. Instead, Drake had spent the past few months dropping hints about a possible partnership with crypto betting site Stake, through pictures of him playing an online games of roulette or other betting games, as well as his massive Super Bowl bet.

He recently confirmed that he’s officially partnered up with the platform. “It was inevitable. Drake and Stake have come together & I am going to be announcing a date for an upcoming live event where I play to win some real money and give it all to you because what's better than sharing the love with my people. stay tuned for details,” said Drake. View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) In a rare break from his Stake promo, Drake seems to have been working on new music, this time with rapper Jack Harlow.

Just last month, Jack and Drake travelled together to Turks and Caicos Islands to curate some content for a Stake promo video where the pair gave away wads of cash to some fans. On the audio leaks, which have been making rounds on Twitter, Drake does what Drake does best as he drops Instagram caption after Instagram caption on his verse.

“I'm out here making a mockery / I've got my realtor out here playing monopoly / how can I address you when you don't own property,” he raps. “You n*ggas dropping trash, you're littering… Praying on my downfall don't me you a religious man, all I hear is tall tales coming from little men.” Twitter has been lapping the leak up all morning with fans reacting favourably to Drake's verse and trolling Jack Harlow for letting Drake steal all the shine.

@RiqRuker reacted: “Drake gave Jack Harlow a welcome to the league type verse. Cleaned that boy up lmao.” Drake gave Jack Harlow a welcome to the league type verse. Cleaned that boy up lmao — . (@RiqRuler) April 14, 2022 “Drake spazzed on this new leak that you forget Jack Harlow exist on the record,” added @big_business_. Drake spazzed on this new leak that you forget Jack Harlow exist on the record — Ahmed🇸🇴/A Depressed Lakers Fan (@big_business_) April 14, 2022 @ahatefulwoman also weighed in: “A few months ago y’all was saying Jack Harlow was the new Drake and now Drake making Jack eat dirt on his own album.”

