LISTEN: Drake samples Kim Kardashian on new track in apparent diss at Kanye West

Drake has sampled Kim Kardashian on a new song in an apparent diss at Kanye West. The 'Rich Flex' rapper has shared a clip of his upcoming track 'Rescue Me', which includes a clip of the SKIMS founder discussing her plans to divorce West with her mom Kris Jenner on the final episode her family's E! show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' in 2021.

Kardashian says: “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy." The song premiered on 'The Fry Yiy Show' on SiriusXM Radio on March 31.

West - who legally changed his name to Ye - previously accused Drake, 36, of making out that Kardashian had cheated on him with the 'God's Plan' hitmaker. Speaking on 'Drink Champs' in November 2021, months after they divorced, West said: “You acted like you did.

“It’s like somebody throwing a marble and hiding their hand.” West previously used Twitter to accuse Kardashian of cheating with Drake and Meek Mill - before later apologising. The 45-year-old rapper claimed he had been trying to divorce Kardashian, 42, after she allegedly met Meek at a hotel.

He also likened Kardashian's 67-year-old mother to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and alleged he had "almost killed" his daughter North, now nine, because the pair had considered getting an abortion. West - who also has Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, three, with the reality superstar - later issued an apology to Kardashian, admitting he regretted "going public with something that was a private matter."