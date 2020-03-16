Little Mix bounce back after 'troublesome' split from Simon Cowell's Syco

Little Mix have opened up about the "troublesome period" which saw them split from Simon Cowell's Syco record label and how they have bounced back stronger. The girl group's band member Jade Thirlwall has admitted the split from the music mogul "f***ed [them] over" and made it "harder" for them to channel their "creativity" on their 2018 LP, 'LM5'. The "Woman Like Me" hitmakers - who formed on 'The X Factor' in 2011 - are now signed to Sony's RCA Records and are feeling much more positive about their future. Quizzed on the lack of female empowerment in their music videos, Jade told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "We did a little bit but we had a switch of labels during the 'LM5' process and that really f***ed us over. "It was harder to put all our creativity out there in the way we would have liked.

"The 'LM5 album' was very heavily on women's rights and our experiences in the industry."

Jade says the girls are excited for their next record - which is in the works.

She said: "We're sort of cruising at the moment. That period in our careers was quite troublesome.

"I feel like now we're in a good place -- we're with RCA and we're working on a new record, which is really exciting.

"We've learnt to really stick to our guns and do what we believe in."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock - who completes the band with Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards - agreed and teased that the 'Shout out to My Ex' hitmakers' sixth LP is their best yet.

She added: "We're definitely back on track with everything.

"We've got a new album and a new single coming.

"It's so exciting. We've actually done quite a lot of the album already. It's one of our favourites."

As well as their new album, Little Mix also have their own talent show, "Little Mix: The Search", which is set to launch on BBC One later this year.