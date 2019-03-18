Picture: Instagram

Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers performed for 10 000 fans in the shadow of the Pyramid of Giza in Egypt on Friday night. Singer Anthony Kiedis and his band opened the set just outside Cairo, Egypt, with "Can't Stop" and "Fortune Faded", before ripping through a series of fan favourites and hits like "Californication", "Under the bridge", and "The Zephyr song".

The band also performed tracks by The Stooges and Stevie Wonder and covered Radiohead's "Pyramid Song" before ending the show with "Give It Away".

The group has joined acts like Frank Sinatra, Jean-Michel Jarre, Sting and The Grateful Dead among those who have performed at the ancient site.

The concert, which was live-streamed for fans around the world, was the first international gig to be held at the Pyramids since Yanni performed there in 2015.



See highlights below.

IANS



