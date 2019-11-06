Louis Tomlinson has admitted he put "pressure" on himself to make the best possible album for his loyal fans who have. been waiting patiently for its release.
The former One Direction star has taken three years since releasing his debut solo single, 'Just Hold On' , with Steve Aoki to announce his first record, 'Walls' - which is released on January 31, 2020 - and has admitted he felt bad that his loyal following had to wait so long so he "owed" it to them to produce his finest work.
He confessed: "If I'm being honest, with the greatest ... without like ... I think they'll understand this, but to be honest, and for the right reasons, the pressure comes from the fan base.
"And that's because I owe them, I owe them. You know what I mean? To a certain degree.
"They're incredible people, super dedicated when I was in the band, and it's carried on throughout.