Rapper Mac Miller (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Mac Miller's first posthumous release with Anderson .Paak's The Free Nationals will be released on Wednesday. The late rap star - who died of a drug overdose in September, aged just 26 - appears on the track 'Time', which also features the vocals of American-Colombian star Kali Uchis.

Alongside the artwork, which features the song title in gold chain form, a nod to Mac's favourite accessory, Anderson tweeted: "6/12 be ready @freenationalsXX (sic)"

Mac previously teamed up with the California star for his 2016 hit 'Dang' for his LP 'The Divine Feminine'.

Whilst The Free Nationals were the backing band for Mac's memorial concert in October.

The 'A Celebration of Life' benefit, which also saw the likes of Donald Glover and Pharrell Williams pay tribute to the hip-hop star, was reported to have made around $350,000 for The Mac Miller Circles Fund - which was setup in memory of the 'Come Back To Earth' rapper to provide funding and resources to underprivileged youths desperate to explore the arts in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

TMZ.com claimed that on top of the thousands of dollars made at the show, MMCF received a similar amount in donations.

Speaking previously of the achievements of the organisation, Mac's mother Karen Meyers said: "The support we've experienced is evident in this amazing lineup and is a testament to Malcolm's incredible life.

"He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that."

Stars from the music world came out to honour the late rapper by performing covers of his much-loved songs at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, whilst sharing their memories of Mac.

In a video message, Donald - who goes by the stage name Childish Gambino - said: "Thank you, Mac, for sharing your soul and your beauty with us, especially your love of music. Thank you for sharing that with us.

"You were a really necessary and intelligent light and I'm really glad we met, I'm glad you made music and to all the Mac fans out there, thank you for joining him and being part of his journey."

Pharrell praised Mac for his "amazing" voice and said he will be sorely missed.

The 'Happy' hitmaker said in a clip: "Listening to all of your recent music, you really were using your voice.

"It's amazing. The world misses you bro, rest easy. Definitely in peace."

Other messages came from rappers Pusha T, Lil Wayne, A$AP Ferg and Tyler the Creator.

John Mayer took to the stage to perform his own interpretation of Mac's song 'Small Worlds' from his last album released before his death, 'Swimming', and Chance the Rapper and Travis Scott also took to the stage.