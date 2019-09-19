Madonna performs at the 2019 Pride Island concert during New York City Pride in New York City. Picture: Reuters

"Material Girl" Madonna is set to ban mobile phones for her London residency after putting a similar rule in place for the start of her "Madame X" tour. The "Material Girl" hitmaker will be performing for 15 nights at the city's iconic Palladium venue in February next year, and she could enforce a rule introduced on her 'Madame X' tour which got underway in the US this week.

When punters enter the venue, they must put their phone in a lockable Yondr case, which can only be opened in certain designated areas.

The devices stay in the possession of the owners throughout the evening.

In an email sent out to ticket buyers, they were told: "Use of cellphones, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space."

Meanwhile, the Queen of Pop was recently forced to reschedule some dates at the start of her tour due to the "highly specialised production elements" of the show.

In a statement, the "Vogue" hitmaker admitted she had "underestimated" the time needed to put on the "most unique and magical musical experience" for her fans and confessed her alter ego Madame X is nothing but a "perfectionist".

Other huge stars like Jack White and Alicia Keys have previously put their own phone bans in place for shows, while Beyonce and Adele have hit out at people using them during performances.

The "Hello" singer once confronted a fan during a concert in Italy and urged her to focus on what was happening in the moment.

She said: "an you stop filming me with a video camera because I'm really here in real life? You can enjoy it in real life, rather than through your camera."