Megan Thee Stallion poses naked in bathtub to promote ‘Plan B’

Megan Thee Stallion has posed naked in a bathtub to announce the release of her next single, Plan B. The Sweetest Pie hitmaker has already given fans the live debut of the new track at Coachella at the weekend, and they will be able to stream and download the song on Friday.

Alongside a snap of the star in the tub with bubbles covering her modesty and a cigarette in one hand, the superstar shared pre-save details for the song on social media. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Ahead of the performance, Megan tweeted: “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping. I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.”

While the 27-year-old rap megastar released Sweetest Pie with Dua Lipa last month, Plan B is the Grammy winner’s first solo single since 2021’s Thot S***. Meanwhile, a new docuseries about Megan is in the works. The Houston rapper – who shot to fame when her debut album Good News hit the charts in 2020 – is to be the focus of new series produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, which is to set show a new side to the Savage hitmaker.

Loren Hammonds, TIME Studios Co-Head of Documentary, said: "We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world. Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before. Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. “We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.” Megan has had an “inspirational journey” to finding fame and it is hoped that the new show will spur her fans on to pursue their own dreams, according to Roc Nation.

