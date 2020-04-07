Megan Thee Stallion vows to fight double standards in rap

Megan Thee Stallion has vowed to fight the double standards she faces as a female rapper.

The "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker believes men feel "intimidated" by women being the "superior" sex and opened up about how wrong it is that they can rap about drugs, sex and violence, but when a woman embraces her sexuality, it's seen like it's "the end of the world".

Megan told the May issue of Marie Claire magazine - of which she is the cover star - that: "A man can be as mediocre as he wants to be but still be praised.





"A man can talk about how he's about to do all of these drugs and then come and shoot your house up.





"But as soon as I say something about my vagina, it's the end of the world?"





She continued: "It's something deeper.





"Not only am I rapping about sex, I'm rapping about you making me feel good.





"I'm not rapping about licking on you.





"No, you're going to do what I told you to do, and I feel like sometimes that can be a little intimidating.





"Sometimes it's overwhelming to some men.





"They can't handle it, they get a little shook, they get a little scared.





"But I'm not going nowhere, so get used to it."





The 25-year-old star added that she "can't even be mad" at the opposite sex for "thinking that" women "should be held to a high standard".





She said: "I know that women are powerful.





"I know that we are out here birthing people.





"I know that we are out here running sh**t, so I can't even be mad at you for thinking that we should be held to a high standard.



