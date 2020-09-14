Miley Cyrus' new album is 'reflective' of who she is

Miley Cyrus has teased that fans can expect her seventh studio album to be represent who she is as a person and all of her influences. The pop superstar has admitted she always feels "a lot of pressure" with the lead single of a record because it indicates what fans can expect from the LP overall. Fortunately, “Midnight Sky”, the first track to be taken from Miley's hotly-anticipated seventh studio album, has stormed the charts. However, she spilled during a chat with French radio station NRJ that "the first single [of an album] comes with a lot of pressure because it does kind of show everyone where you're going." On what fans can expect from “She Is Miley Cyrus” - the follow-up to 2017's “Younger Now“ - the 'Mother's Daughter' singer added: "In my [live] sets, I cover Britney Spears to Metallica, so my record will be reflective of who I am, which is just kind of all different pieces of inspiration and influence."

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old star has revealed “Midnight Sky” was inspired by a wild night out with music legends, including collaborator Billy Idol - who she duets with on punk rock track 'Night Crawling' on the LP - before the coronavirus lockdown.

Miley explained where the line, "Yeah, it's been a long night and the mirror's telling me to go home", came from.

Appearing on Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa breakfast show, she recalled: "I went and performed at the Morrison hotel anniversary with The Doors.

"I ended up going out that night, and I went to take a picture because there was so many icons, Billy Idol, all these legends.

I go to take a picture, and it was on selfie-style. With all this partying, I looked horrible, sweaty and flat, mascara dripping down my face and I thought well it's time to go home!"

Miley's latest album teaser comes after she revealed the collection will be "genre-less".

She previously shared: "There's psychedelic elements, there's pop elements, there's more hip-hop-leaning records.

"You know, in the same way I like to kind of just be genderless, I like feeling genre-less."