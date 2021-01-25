Miley Cyrus to sing for healthcare workers at Super Bowl gig

Miley Cyrus will perform for healthcare workers at the TikTok Tailgate event ahead of the Super Bowl next month. The 'Malibu' hitmaker has joined the line-up for the TikTok Tailgate event, which will take place before the NFL showpiece game on 7 February, and "can't wait" to perform for the "honoured" guests. She announced on Instagram:"SUPER BOWL LV!!! [heart and football emojis] I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! "I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!(sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) The concert will be attended by 7 500 vaccinated health care workers, who have also been invited to attend the Super Bowl at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, as a token of gratitude for their efforts with the coronavirus pandemic.

And Miley won't be the only musical entertainment the group get to enjoy.

At the Super Bowl, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game and H.E.R. will perform ''America the Beautiful'.

The legendary Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show will this year be headlined by The Weeknd.

The “Blinding Lights” hitmaker previously admitted he was "humbled" to be following in the footsteps of the likes of Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez to have landed the gig.

He said: "We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position.

“I'm humbled, honoured and ecstatic to be the centre of that infamous stage this year.”

The NFL recently announced this year's Super Bowl will allow 22,000 to attend - a fraction of the number usually there due to the coronavirus pandemic - including free admission for healthcare workers.