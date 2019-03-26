Rapper Meek Mill performs ahead of the first half of an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

American rapper Meek Mill took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that he's keen to perform in Africa, and while the "Going Bad" hitmaker didn't specify which country he'd like to visit Mzansi decided for him and even suggested supporting acts. One fan teased that he forgot to include "South before Africa" in his post, while another offered Cassper Nyovest's services. "@casspernyovest is who you want to feature especially in South Africa... Trust me Jay Z and Beyonce know him very well (sic)" wrote @BoyzieMzamo.

@casspernyovest is who you want to feature especially in South Africa. Trust me Jay Z and Beyonce know him very well. — Mzamo (@BoyzieMzamo) March 26, 2019

Other suggestions included a continental tour. "This will be massive bro... Definitely should tour round the continent... etc... Will be A great experience (sic)"

This will be massive bro. Definitely should tour round the continent... 🇳🇬 🇬🇭 🇿🇼 🇿🇦 🇨🇮 etc... Will be A great experience, wish I do that with u @MeekMill — Babatunde (@3lack_Tee) March 25, 2019

However, it wasn't only fans that weighed in on the matter. Media personality Bonang Matheba also added her two cents. She wrote "yes" followed by love emojis and the South African flag.

Yes. 🥰😊🇿🇦🇿🇦 — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 26, 2019

While Meek, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, didn't respond to suggestions, he will undoubtedly have a packed house wherever he performs on the continent.



