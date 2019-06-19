Nas and Swizz Beatz. Picture: Instagram

Rappers Nas and Swizz Beatz played exclusive sets at Spotify Beach at the Cannes Lions festival in front of an A-list crowd on Tuesday. The US rapper performed a set featuring 'If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)' - which has over a billion streams on the streaming service - plus 'N.Y. State of Mind' from his 1994 debut album 'Illmatic'.

Other selections including 2002's 'I Can' and a remix of 'Sweet Dreams.'

And in the perfect setting on the French Riviera, the 45-year-old rap legend performed 'Bonjour' from 2018's 'NASIR'.

Watching on was Gabriel Union and her basketball ace husband Dwayne Wade, Ciara and her spouse Russell Wilson, pop star Bebe Rexha and British supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Nas also confirmed to the audience that 'The Lost Tapes II' is in the works - a follow-up to 2002's 'Lost Taps', which was comprised of unreleased tracks recorded for 1999's 'I Am...' and 2001's 'Stillmatic'.

Elsewhere, Swizz Beatz also performed on the main stage, with 'Fancy' and 'Money in the Bank' performed alongside golden oldies 'Ruff Ryders' 'Anthem' and 'Let Me Clear My Throat.'

And Camila Cabello took part in a Q&A with Spotify's Dawn Ostroff to discuss the 'Power of Audio' at Cannes Lions.

Dawn said: "Today we have music without borders. "Gen Z does not see borders when they listen to music.

"On Spotify, you can hear music from anywhere that is culturally relevant.

"It's all about storytelling through music and podcasts."

The 'Find U Again' singer spoke about the "hardcore" bond she shares with her fans.

Camila told her: "I have a hardcore relationship with my fans.

"They've known me since I was 14 years-old.

"We've grown up with each other. They know me very well and really sincerely care about me."

The pair also discussed Camila's hit 'Havana' becoming the most streamed song by a female artist on the platform.