Nas announces 6th album in 3 years: ‘The album drops on my birthday’

Nas is set to celebrate his 50th birthday with a new collaborative album with Grammy Award winning producer, Hit-Boy. The album, ‘Magic 3’, is the final instalment of a trilogy that began two years ago.

The new album, which drops on Thursday, is Nas’ second ‘Magic’ album of yet another eventful US summer from the reinvigorated rap legend. ‘Magic 2’, which came out just two months ago, featured just two guest appearances from 50 Cent and 21 Savage. A few days ago, Nas shared a cryptic Instagram Reel that read, simply, ‘The Finale’, prompting fans to speculate that he was set to retire.

The announcement of the new album on Tuesday was accompanied by a message of gratitude from Nas. “I want to thank everyone for taking this ride with @hitboy & I. It's been nothing short of Magical! The Album Drops On My Birthday. THURSDAY 9.14 at 9PM. Forever Grateful, Enjoy!! Nasir Jones.”

Since first working together on the Grammy-winning 2020 album 'King's Disease' they've released an additional five albums in just three years. Hit-Boy also confirmed that this will be the pair's final release together, writing: "Nas is dropping his last Hit-Boy produced album on his 50th bday this thursday.