Nicki Minaj no longer cares about offending people

Nicki Minaj no longer worries what other people think of her views and music. The 39-year-old rap superstar welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth Petty into the world in September 2020, and since then, she has stopped caring about offending others.

The “Anaconda” hitmaker - who has been known to court controversy with her views - has instead made making music and interacting with her loyal fanbase her biggest focus. Speaking to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, she said: "What I was putting a lot of emphasis on a lot of the time, I think, in the couple years leading up to this was stuff that didn't matter in the big scheme of things. “And I think that this got me back to focusing on just making rap music and enjoying the process of that. You know what I'm saying?

"Instead of worrying about all this other bulls***, instead of worrying about social media, instead of worrying about who got to say what, instead of worrying about, did I offend this person, that person? None of that now. That's all I feel right now is just interacting with my fans. "When I first came in, I just used to have fun with my fans. Make music, have fun doing that."

The “Super Bass” star has just released her latest track, “Do We Have A Problem”, featuring Lil Baby, and she originally questioned whether or not to include her singing voice on the song because it might be criticised, before deciding other people's opinions don't matter. She continued: "Even with, 'Do We Have A Problem', I remember, the melody came into me to put a little singing melody at the end or whatever. “And then something was like, no, don't do that what if people say, why did she put singing on this? And then I said, 'Man, f*** all that.'

"I'm just going to do me. If you like it, you like it. If you don't, that's fine too. "I'm not going to force nobody. I'm not going to try to convince anybody to like me. That's not what I'm supposed to do. I'm just supposed to create my music and give it to the people who want it. And that's all I'm doing from now."

Meanwhile, Nicki just revealed she doesn't want her son - whose name she is keeping private - to follow her into music. She said: "When I look at my son, sometimes when I’m stressing about something, I look at my son and I realise, ‘What are you mad at? “Look at what God blessed you with. This is the ultimate blessing of the universe. There’s no greater blessing.