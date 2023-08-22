Oh no! Fyre Festival II tickets on sale as convicted scammer Billy McFarland returns with a vengeance

As far as ill-conceived ideas go, scammer Billy McFarland’s decision to return with another instalment of his fraudulent luxury music festival, Fyre Festival, is right up there with the worst of them. For some reason, the infamous Fyre Festival founder has decided to put up tickets online for a second music festival somewhere in the Caribbean. “FYRE Festival II is LIVE. 🔗 in bio,” he shared on X.

FYRE Festival II is LIVE



🔗 in bio pic.twitter.com/3LMEhCUVaC — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) August 20, 2023 “This is a big day, because as of today Fyre Festival II tickets are officially on sale,” said McFarland on his second attempt at a Caribbean flop.

“It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here and it really all started during a seven-month stint in solitary confinement.” He went on to add that during his stint in jail he “wrote out this 50-page plan” for this second instalment that he hoped would allow him to execute his vision at a high level. “In my first year, I partnered with one of the biggest and best TV companies in the world to produce a documentary called ‘After The Fyre’,” he boasted.

“I’ve also worked with one of the best production companies in the world to sign a deal to produce ‘Fyre Festival: The Broadway Musical’.” He also added that there were offers on the table to bring the festival to places in the Middle East or South America. Ultimately, he and his investors settled on heading back to the Caribbean. While there’s no confirmed date or line-up, Fyre Festival II tickets are already up for a sale price of $499 (R9 400), rising up to $7 999 (R150 000).

The last time McFarland tried to host a music festival in the Caribbean back in 2017, the purported “musical festival” famously turned out to be an absolute flop.