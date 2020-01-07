Ozzy Osbourne and his close friend Sir Elton John have teamed up on a track together.
The former Black Sabbath frontman's wife Sharon Osbourne has spilled that their "I'm Still Standing" hitmaker friend is featured on an upcoming track with her husband, though she didn't say whether the tune is featured on Ozzy's upcoming solo LP "Ordinary Man".
Asked what the "Crazy Train" hitmaker - who has been recovering after he was forced to postpone his "No More Tours 2' shows, after being hospitalised with pneumonia and then suffering a fall in January - has coming up in 2020, Sharon told her co-host Carrie Ann Inaba on US chat show 'The Talk': "A lot of good things. Wellness.
"And to get back with his fans, to get doing what he loves, which is touring and being out there with his fans
"And yes, there's new music, and it's great.