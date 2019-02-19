Paris Hilton. Picture: Reuters

Paris Hilton has teased that she has new music "coming soon" and is in the studio preparing her first tunes since 2018's 'I Need You'. The 'Good Time' singer has shared a glamorous animated image of herself posing with a silver microphone stand in a glittering gown and pale blue fur boa draped over her shoulder, as she channelled her idol Marilyn Monroe.

The 'Jealously' hitmaker captioned the Instagram shot: "Back in the studio. New music coming soon... (sic)"

She also shared a snippet of a song, which she hinted is called 'You Make My Life Feel Like A Dream', and captioned the video: "#MarilynVibes."

Paris is yet to give her fans a release date for the new song.

The 36-year-old socialite released her debut single 'Stars Are Blind' - which helped launch her current DJ career - in 2006, and whilst fans have been waiting for her second album since the release of eponymously titled 'Paris' that same year, she previously said that she's "focused on singles" for the time being.

Asked last year if she was recording another album, Paris said: "I'm mostly focused on just singles, I think that's just how it is nowadays with the music industry. It's not really about albums. So yeah I've been working on my second album forever, but I'm also running a huge business and doing a million other things."

Back in 2013, it was reported that 'The Simple Life' star would be working with Afrojack in the production of her second studio venture, but Paris later admitted the songs were recorded so long ago that they're "unusable".

When asked about her collaboration with Afrojack, she said: "I've worked with so many people. The sound is so different now. Back then, when we were doing the album together, that sound was amazing but now the sound has changed so much that I wasn't really feeling the songs anymore. Music moves so fast nowadays that if you do a song a year ago, it's going to be not the same as something that you do right now. Those songs are just unusable because we recorded them so many years ago. I want a newer, more fresh, like futuristic sound."

Paris - who broke off her engagement to Chris Zylka in November - would eventually love to open up her own festival, where she can do "something that involves charity".

Speaking about her goals as a DJ, Paris said: "I love doing it and I'd love to keep playing and I would love to put together my own music festival one day, something that's really special and fun and something that involves charity."