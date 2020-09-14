Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight's Verzuz packs a soulful punch

R&B’s legendary aunties, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight faced off, hit-for-hit, on Verzuz on Sunday night. Patti and Gladys first took the opportunity to catch up with one another, sharing how things are going with their respective families and reminiscing about their history together. It was clear from the start of the Verzuz battle that this live stream was going to be a love fest with good music and some words of wisdom from two of the most influential women in music. Patti and Gladys performed some of their biggest hits including “Midnight Train to Georgia“, ”Love, Need and Want You“, ”Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)“, "Somebody Loves You Baby (You Know Who It Is)". In between performances, the veteran singers provided a bit of history about each song.

They also told Americans to go out and vote.

At the end of the show, they were joined by Dionne Warwick and the three divas performed "That's What Friends Are For“ and ”Superwoman“.

Tweeps couldn’t get enough of this soulful-auntie infused Verzuz battle.

“#verzuztv giving us Gladys, Dionne, and Patti singing Superwoman!! Then ending with Gladys and Patti's gems of love and empathy,” said @jxbotx.

This gave me LIFE!!! pic.twitter.com/xDtoTMnXkI — j (@jxbotx) September 14, 2020

“My favourite version of that song yassss shoes and all … #PattiVsGladys #Verzuz #verzuzbattle #verzuztv,“ commented @Asdof20.

“I really feel like I’m watching my Great Aunties #VerzuZTv #PattiVsGladys,” said @Shauni_Marie

“This Battle Is Really Helping My Spirits Right @verzuzonline @MsPattiPatti @MsGladysKnight #verzuzbattle #verzuztv,” said @JaylaHi07390970.