Pete Davidson's audience reportedly has to sign a $1 million (R14,7 million) nondisclosure agreement (NDA) for his show.
The 26-year-old comedian performed at the Sydney Goldstein Theatre in San Francisco on November 27 with the contracts in place, and over the weekend it was claimed fans also had to sign before taking their seats at the VIc Theatre in Chicago.
Punter Stacy Young - who had bought a ticket for the San Francisco performance - shared a copy of the alleged NDA on a Facebook post.
It noted that "by signing this agreement, you are agreeing not to discuss any details of the show you are about to watch or your experiences at this event", with posts on blogs and online outlets prohibited alongside social media platforms.
It's said any breach of contract would "require payment of $1 million in damages" on top of any resulting legal fees.