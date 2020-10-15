Post Malone wins big at Billboard Music Awards with 9 prizes
Post Malone won big at the Billboard Music Awards, taking home nine prizes, including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist.
The 25-year-old singer won the main Top Artist prize as well as Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, and Top Rap Artist, as the ceremony took place on Wednesday night at Los Angeles' Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, where there was no audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Malone beat off competition from Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers and Khalid to be named Top Artist, and he was "floored" by the recognition.
Host Kelly Clarkson pushed the accolade in his direction, because she wasn't allowed to hand it to him due to Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.
He said: "I'm honestly blown away, just by the love that everybody has shown to me, and honestly, I appreciate it more than I could ever express and it's kind of a big deal for me, you know, and everybody involved because we work ... we work our a**** off.
"We just try our best every day and, honestly, to be able to reach out to people who might, you know, not have anybody to turn to and just be able to reach out and show everybody that they're not alone, and music can bring everybody together, it's absolutely incredible."I just want to say, thank you so very much, ladies and gentlemen.
"I'm blown away. I'm floored."
While Billie missed out on the Top Artist prize, she had a successful night, winning Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”.
Nicole Richie presented her with the album prize - which she won over Ariana Grande, Khalid, Taylor, and Malone - and a face mask-wearing Billie said: "Oh, gosh. Oh, this is heavy.
"Thank you, Nicole. Thank you guys so much. This is amazing.
"I wanted to say, thank you to the fans, thank you for believing in me and caring about me still, I don't know why you do. I also want to say that I never, ever take these for granted.
"It is always a shock when I win anything at all.
"Thank you, Billboard thank you, guys. I love you thank you, thank you, thank you, mwah."
While Khalid missed out on the gong, he did take home several other accolades.
He won prizes for Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Tour, Top R&B Album for “Free Spirit”, and his tune “Talk” won Top R&B Song.
Other big winners on the night included Jonas Brothers, who won Top Duo/ Group, Top Radio Songs Artist, and Top Radio Song for “Sucker”.
And Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' “Old Town Road” tune scooped several gongs, including Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, and Top Rap Song.
As well as hosting the ceremony - which was originally due to take place in Las Vegas in April, but it was moved to LA in October due to the pandemic - Kelly opened the show by performing “Higher Love”.
She said: "There's no audience, it's just me. Yeah, I'm my own hype girl."John Legend sang his song “Never Break” at the ceremony, and he dedicated the performance to his wife Chrissy Teigen, after the pair recently lost their baby.
He said: "This is for Chrissy."
Billboard Music Awards 2020 - Complete Winners List:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist:
Post Malone
Top New Artist:
Billie Eilish
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):
Harry Styles
Top Male Artist:
Post Malone
Top Female Artist:
Billie Eilish
Top Duo/Group:
Jonas Brothers
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Post Malone
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Post Malone
Top Song Sales Artist:
Lizzo
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Jonas Brothers
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):
BTS
Top Touring Artist:
P!nk
Top R&B Artist:
Khalid
Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
Top R&B Female Artist:
Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour:
Khalid
Top Rap Artist:
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist:
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
Cardi B
Top Rap Tour:
Post Malone
Top Country Artist:
Luke Combs
Top Country Male Artist:
Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist:
Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group:
Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour:
George Strait
Top Rock Artist:
Panic! At The Disco
Top Rock Tour:
Elton John
Top Latin Artist:
Bad Bunny
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist:
Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist:
Kanye West
Album Awards
Top Billboard 200 Album
Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Top Soundtrack:
“Frozen II”
Top R&B Album:
Khalid “Free Spirit”
Top Rap Album:
Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Top Country Album:
Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”
Top Rock Album:
Tool “Fear Inoculum”
Top Latin Album:
J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”
Top Christian Album:
Kanye West “Jesus is King”
Top Gospel Album
Kanye West “Jesus is King”
Song Awards
Top Hot 100 Song:
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Streaming Song:
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Selling Song:
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Radio Song:
Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
Top R&B Song:
Khalid “Talk”
Top Rap Song:
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Country Song:
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Top Rock Song:
Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Top Latin Song:
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”
Top Christian Song:
For King & Country “God Only Knows”
Top Gospel Song:
Kanye West “Follow God”