Post Malone wins big at Billboard Music Awards with 9 prizes

Post Malone won big at the Billboard Music Awards, taking home nine prizes, including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist. The 25-year-old singer won the main Top Artist prize as well as Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, and Top Rap Artist, as the ceremony took place on Wednesday night at Los Angeles' Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, where there was no audience due to the coronavirus pandemic. Malone beat off competition from Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers and Khalid to be named Top Artist, and he was "floored" by the recognition. Host Kelly Clarkson pushed the accolade in his direction, because she wasn't allowed to hand it to him due to Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. #BBMAs Top Artist award goes to... @PostMalone!!! 🎉 Congrats! pic.twitter.com/jJovZvc8qS — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 15, 2020 He said: "I'm honestly blown away, just by the love that everybody has shown to me, and honestly, I appreciate it more than I could ever express and it's kind of a big deal for me, you know, and everybody involved because we work ... we work our a**** off.

"We just try our best every day and, honestly, to be able to reach out to people who might, you know, not have anybody to turn to and just be able to reach out and show everybody that they're not alone, and music can bring everybody together, it's absolutely incredible."I just want to say, thank you so very much, ladies and gentlemen.

"I'm blown away. I'm floored."

While Billie missed out on the Top Artist prize, she had a successful night, winning Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”.

Nicole Richie presented her with the album prize - which she won over Ariana Grande, Khalid, Taylor, and Malone - and a face mask-wearing Billie said: "Oh, gosh. Oh, this is heavy.

"Thank you, Nicole. Thank you guys so much. This is amazing.

"I wanted to say, thank you to the fans, thank you for believing in me and caring about me still, I don't know why you do. I also want to say that I never, ever take these for granted.

"It is always a shock when I win anything at all.

"Thank you, Billboard thank you, guys. I love you thank you, thank you, thank you, mwah."

This isn't a Pop Culture update, we just admire Doja Cat. #bbmas pic.twitter.com/GOawUHRiOY — Omen Analysis (@OmenAnalysis) October 15, 2020

While Khalid missed out on the gong, he did take home several other accolades.

He won prizes for Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Tour, Top R&B Album for “Free Spirit”, and his tune “Talk” won Top R&B Song.

Other big winners on the night included Jonas Brothers, who won Top Duo/ Group, Top Radio Songs Artist, and Top Radio Song for “Sucker”.

And Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' “Old Town Road” tune scooped several gongs, including Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, and Top Rap Song.

They're gonna take their #BBMAs to the Old Town Road. 🐴 Congrats to @LilNasX and @billyraycyrus on winning Top Hot 100 Song! pic.twitter.com/Wpky6S86FV — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 15, 2020

As well as hosting the ceremony - which was originally due to take place in Las Vegas in April, but it was moved to LA in October due to the pandemic - Kelly opened the show by performing “Higher Love”.

She said: "There's no audience, it's just me. Yeah, I'm my own hype girl."John Legend sang his song “Never Break” at the ceremony, and he dedicated the performance to his wife Chrissy Teigen, after the pair recently lost their baby.

He said: "This is for Chrissy."

John Legend dedicated his #BBMAs — his first since the recent tragedy — to Chrissy Teigen. pic.twitter.com/igtPGoeFPk — No Hipsters Allowed (@nohipstersblog2) October 15, 2020

Billboard Music Awards 2020 - Complete Winners List:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist:

Post Malone

Top New Artist:

Billie Eilish

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):

Harry Styles

Top Male Artist:

Post Malone

Top Female Artist:

Billie Eilish

Top Duo/Group:

Jonas Brothers

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Post Malone

Top Song Sales Artist:

Lizzo

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Jonas Brothers

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):

BTS

Top Touring Artist:

P!nk

Top R&B Artist:

Khalid

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist:

Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour:

Khalid

Top Rap Artist:

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist:

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

Top Rap Tour:

Post Malone

Top Country Artist:

Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist:

Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist:

Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour:

George Strait

Top Rock Artist:

Panic! At The Disco

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John

Top Latin Artist:

Bad Bunny

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist:

Kanye West

Album Awards

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Top Soundtrack:

“Frozen II”

Top R&B Album:

Khalid “Free Spirit”

Top Rap Album:

Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Top Country Album:

Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

Top Rock Album:

Tool “Fear Inoculum”

Top Latin Album:

J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”

Top Christian Album:

Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Top Gospel Album

Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Song Awards

Top Hot 100 Song:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Streaming Song:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Selling Song:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Radio Song:

Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Top R&B Song:

Khalid “Talk”

Top Rap Song:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Country Song:

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Top Rock Song:

Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Top Latin Song:

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”

Top Christian Song:

For King & Country “God Only Knows”

Top Gospel Song:

Kanye West “Follow God”