Jessica Sutta has revealed Pussycat Dolls will be working on a new album next year.
The "When I Grow Up" hitmakers debuted a new single 'React' for their recent comeback performance on 'The X Factor: Celebrity' and have promised the track will be followed by even more music next year.
Discussing the possibility of a new album, Jessica Sutta said: "It's all in the works."
Carmit Bachar added: "We have a lot of exciting things in the pipeline."
The "Buttons'" singers will also embark on their "Unfinished Business" tour in April and have promised fans will be delighted with the show.