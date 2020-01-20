Queen become first band ever to be honoured on UK coin









Queen members Brian May, Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury and John Deacon. Picture: Reuters "We Are The Champions" legends Queen have become the first ever band to be honoured with an official UK coin. The "Bohemian Rhapsody" icons have become the first band to ever to receive the honour as they share the uncirculated coin - which is available to buy to kick off the 'Music Legends' series - with Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement, guitarist Brian May said: "This is a big 'Who could have imagined it?' moment for us. When we began as Queen, even the first rung of the ladder to recognition seemed remote and unreachable. "To have our band recognised and our music celebrated in this way is very touching - a real honour." Drummer Roger Taylor quipped: "Marvellous, all this fuss over our band. I feel entirely spent."

Guitarist Brian May of band Queen poses with a 5-pound coin. Picture: Reuters

The coin commemorates all four members of the influential group, with the design featuring Freddie Mercury's Bechstein grand piano, Brian's 'Red Special' guitar, John Deacon's Fender Precision bass and Roger's Lugwig bass drum with the Queen crest.

The band's logo is at the centre of the coin, while it is underscored by Freddie's signature mic stick.

Designer Chris Facey explained: "My first memory of Queen was hearing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in the film 'Wayne's World', and I've been a big fan ever since.

"It's therefore such an honour to be asked to commemorate such an extraordinary band on a UK coin, and even more exciting as it's the first coin I've designed.

"All four members of Queen were vital for their bravery in the music they created and the boundaries they pushed, and I hope that fans will enjoy seeing each of their contributions paid tribute to on this coin."

The coin can be bought at www.royalmint.com, with prices ranging from £13 for the uncirculated coin, up to £2,020 for the Gold proof version.