"We Are The Champions" legends Queen have become the first ever band to be honoured with an official UK coin.
The "Bohemian Rhapsody" icons have become the first band to ever to receive the honour as they share the uncirculated coin - which is available to buy to kick off the 'Music Legends' series - with Queen Elizabeth II.
In a statement, guitarist Brian May said: "This is a big 'Who could have imagined it?' moment for us. When we began as Queen, even the first rung of the ladder to recognition seemed remote and unreachable.
"To have our band recognised and our music celebrated in this way is very touching - a real honour."
Drummer Roger Taylor quipped: "Marvellous, all this fuss over our band. I feel entirely spent."