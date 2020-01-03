R. Kelly's accuser Faith Rodgers says he "needs to go to jail forever".
Faith, 21, is one of the women who have accused the 'Ignition' hitmaker of sexual abuse, and has now said she hopes to see the disgraced musician put behind bars for many years.
Speaking to CBS News, Faith said: "He needs to go to jail forever. There needs to be no getting out, no anything. It hasn't just been me. It's a track record. So even if it's not justice for me, for the next person, that's good enough."
Kelly is currently incarcerated and awaiting trial on charges of sex-trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography spread throughout Brooklyn, Chicago and Minneapolis.
Faith alleges she first began a relationship with 52-year-old Kelly when she was 19, and filed a lawsuit against the singer in 2018 for alleged sexual battery, false imprisonment, and failure to disclose a sexually transmitted disease.