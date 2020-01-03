R. Kelly needs to go to jail forever, says accuser









R. Kelly. Picture: Antonio Perez/ AP R. Kelly's accuser Faith Rodgers says he "needs to go to jail forever". Faith, 21, is one of the women who have accused the 'Ignition' hitmaker of sexual abuse, and has now said she hopes to see the disgraced musician put behind bars for many years. Speaking to CBS News, Faith said: "He needs to go to jail forever. There needs to be no getting out, no anything. It hasn't just been me. It's a track record. So even if it's not justice for me, for the next person, that's good enough." Kelly is currently incarcerated and awaiting trial on charges of sex-trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography spread throughout Brooklyn, Chicago and Minneapolis. Faith alleges she first began a relationship with 52-year-old Kelly when she was 19, and filed a lawsuit against the singer in 2018 for alleged sexual battery, false imprisonment, and failure to disclose a sexually transmitted disease.

Ahead of Faith's interview with CBS, an attorney for Kelly released a statement to the network condemning the upcoming Lifetime documentary 'Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning' - which Faith appears in, and which serves as a follow-up to the bombshell documentary series 'Surviving R. Kelly' - as "lies and distortions" and claiming the women "are not victims, they are profiteers".

But Faith says she's "learned to just laugh" at the comments from Kelly's team, as her father - who also appeared on CBS News alongside Faith - added that his daughter decided to come forward in order to hold Kelly "accountable" for his alleged actions as well as to help "other victims".

In Faith's lawsuit, the beauty claimed Kelly regularly abused her "mentally, sexually and verbally," and used his iPad to film her performing "deviant and compromising" sex acts against her will.

The woman also alleged that Kelly never divulged the fact that he had herpes, and she found out only after discovering she had contracted the disease herself.

Kelly, meanwhile, has maintained his innocence throughout his legal troubles, and denies all allegations against him.

Bang Showbiz