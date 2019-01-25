Eminem. Picture: Reuters

Self-proclaim "Rap God" Eminem is the only artist to have seven albums reach one billion streams on Spotify, according to Chart Data. His latest success comes just months after he dropped his surprise new album, Kamikaze. However, it's not "Kamikaze" that catapulted him to the top of the pile, but one of his classics, "The Marshall Mathers LP".

The Marshall Mathers LP, which came out in 2000, sold 1.78 million copies in the United States in its first week, becoming the fastest-selling studio album for a solo artist at the time. Eminem's first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 single, "The Real Slim Shady," also came off this album. Other hits from the album include "Stan" featuring Dido, and "The Way I Am".

See the full list of Eminem albums that have each surpassed 1 Billion streams on Spotify below:

“The Marshall Mathers LP”

“Kamikaze”

“Revival”

“Marshall Mathers LP 2”

“Recovery”

“The Eminem Show”

“Curtain Call”