Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill to headline Global Citizen Festival

The acts will be joined by the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray and Stray Kids when the free, ticketed, event returns to the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City on September 23.

The festival is part of the advocacy organisation's efforts to drive urgent action to end extreme poverty now and looks at the issues behind why more people than ever are living in dire straits, including the impacts of climate change, inequalities affecting women and girls across the world, and the global hunger crisis.

Tickets to the event are free and can be earned by joining the movement and taking action on the Global Citizen app or website on various issues connected to the campaign.

Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen said in a statement: “COP27, this year’s G7, the World Bank Spring Meetings and the Paris climate finance summit all failed to deliver tangible results, or disruption of the world’s unjust systems.

“But complacency can’t win. If we want to see breakthroughs on development and climate change, we need the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and all G7 nations to meet the urgency of the hour.