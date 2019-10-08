Rihanna is set to release a "visual autobiography", which will feature 1,000 images, spanning across 504 pages, from throughout her life.
The "Work" hitmaker is planning to release the book - which will be titled ‘Rihanna’ - later this month, when fans will be able to get their hands on more than 1,000 images, spanning across 504 pages.
Some of the pictures have never been seen before, and the photographs will document Rihanna’s life, from pre-fame to present day.
The book’s publisher Phaidon said in a statement: “From her childhood in Barbados to her worldwide tours, from quintessential fashion moments to private time with friends and family, the book showcases intimate photographs of her life as a musician, performer, designer, and entrepreneur.”