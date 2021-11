Rihanna to re-issue all albums on limited-edition vinyl

Rihanna is re-issuing all eight of her studio albums on limited-edition vinyl. The “Work” hitmaker has unveiled the ‘Rih-issue’ series, which will see her discography presented with uniquely coloured discs alongside bundles featuring exclusive merchandise.

The 33-year-old R&B-pop megastar captioned an animated visual showing off the drop on Instagram: "the RIH ISSUE cop these limited edition color vinyl + exclusive merch sets before dey gon’ !!! pre-order now at shoprihanna.com (sic)" They are available to pre-order now via shoprihanna.com. The “Umbrella” hitmaker released her debut studio album “Music of the Sun” in 2005, and fans have been waiting a very long time for the follow-up to her most recent LP, 2016's “Anti”, which she has teased her fans about over and over again.

Rihanna previously promised her new album will be "worth the wait" though, while she has teased fans can expect a "completely different sound". The “Rude Boy” hitmaker insisted she is "always" working on her music and despite fans' pleas for her to share her latest material, she wants to wait until she's completely satisfied. She said: "I'm always working on new music. Just because I haven't released an album in a few years doesn't mean I haven't been working on it.