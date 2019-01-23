Oliver Mtukudzi pays tribute to late jazz legend Hugh Masekela during the Cape Town International Jazz Festival at CTICC in Cape Town in March 2018. File Photo: Bheki Radebe/African News Agency/ANA

Pretoria - Tributes poured in on Wednesday following news of the death of Zimbabwean musical icon Oliver Mtukudzi. Respected Zimbabwean publication, Newsday reported that Tuku, as he was affectionately known, died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare.

He was 66 and had as many albums as his age to his name.

Tuku was loved in many parts of the world - and with a significant following in South Africa.

Mtukudzi did several collaborations with South African artists including Ringo and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

The fact that Oliver Mtukudzi passed on on the first death anniversary of his friend Hugh Masekela.💔💔💔 #riptuku #Tuku pic.twitter.com/ycprj9EFjU — Wishes Zimunya🇿🇼 (@wishietarie) January 23, 2019

A year ago, the world lost Icon Bra #HughMasekela. The very next day Bra #OliverMtukudzi joined us for some #FreshBreakfast. He spoke so fondly of Bra Hugh & the memories they created together. Exactly a year later & they are together again. 💔😰😭 #RipOliverMtukudzi #RipTuku pic.twitter.com/12vehIpwfL — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) January 23, 2019

Rest in peace to one of Africa's greatest. Zimbabwean music legend Oliver Mtukudzi sadly passed. The same date as his friend Hugh Masekela who passed on a year ago. Deepest condolences to his family. What a privilege to have seen his performances live. 🙏 #OliverMtukudzi #RIPTuku pic.twitter.com/ChJjDU9syb — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) January 23, 2019

Do we have what it takes to be as they were! Giving of ourselves! Representing an African originality! Having Ubuntu! Aaaahhh kubuhlungu! #RipTuku my heart goes out to his family! We must go to Zimbabwe! Especially with all the pain that has been happening there! — KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) January 23, 2019

National Heroes status is what #OliverMtukudzi deserves, Mr President @edmnangagwa



You will not get an artist whose was an embodiment of a proud Zimbabwean hero anywhere else.



Let's do the right thing.#RIPTuku pic.twitter.com/zO0gMvnABA — C. Mambo 🇿🇼 (@cemambo) January 23, 2019

Wednesday also marked the first anniversary of the South African jazz legend Hugh "Bra Hugh" Masekela's passing. Bra Hugh died in a Johannesburg hospital on 23 January after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

ANA and IOL Entertainment