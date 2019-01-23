Oliver Mtukudzi pays tribute to late jazz legend Hugh Masekela during the Cape Town International Jazz Festival at CTICC in Cape Town in March 2018. File Photo: Bheki Radebe/African News Agency/ANA

Pretoria - Tributes poured in on Wednesday following news of the death of Zimbabwean musical icon Oliver Mtukudzi.

Respected Zimbabwean publication, Newsday reported that Tuku, as he was affectionately known, died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare.

He was 66 and had as many albums as his age to his name. 

Tuku was loved in many parts of the world - and with a significant following in South Africa. 

Mtukudzi did several collaborations with South African artists including Ringo and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Wednesday also marked the first anniversary of the South African jazz legend Hugh "Bra Hugh" Masekela's passing. Bra Hugh died in a Johannesburg hospital on 23 January after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

ANA and IOL Entertainment