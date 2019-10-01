Ryan Tedder from the band One Republic performs at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP

Ryan Tedder has confirmed he was joking when he said Beyoncé, Adele and Chris Martin featuring on an all-star collaboration. The OneRepublic frontman - who has co-written tracks for both Adele and Beyoncé - has admitted he was "utilising sarcasm" when he claimed that the two global superstars and Coldplay star feature on a track on his band's upcoming LP "Human".

Ryan had told New York radio station Z100 at the weekend: "The bottom line is, we do have an album's worth of material, and that's the good news.

"So we've been dropping song after song. [Recent single] "Rescue Me" was kind of the first ... getting the wheels turning again, and we have a lot more songs to come. We have one song featuring Beyoncé and Adele, with a Chris Martin piano solo in the bridge."

The songwriter and producer co-wrote Beyoncé's singles "Halo", "XO" and "I Was Here", and worked with Adele on her tracks "Remedy", "Rumour Has It" and "Turning Tables", so if anyone was going to produce a track with the two artists, it would more than likely be him.