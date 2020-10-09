Sam Smith's first ever gig was in 'pub-hotel'

Sam Smith has reflected on their first ever live gig in a "pub-hotel" backed by some schoolmates. The “Stay With Me” hitmaker rose to fame after featuring on Disclosure's hit “Latch in 2012 before releasing their debut solo album ”In The Lonely Hour“ two years later, and Sam has reflected on their early experiences playing for a live crowd. In an interview airing on Friday's episode of “Later With Jools Holland”, they said: "I did my first gig in a pub-hotel. “I wrote some songs on the piano and I had some guys from school and a harp player from school backing me. “We’d go around and play open mic nights all around Hertfordshire, where I grew up, and we just kept doing that.

“We used to have a little amp that we would bring and just sing. It wasn’t very good at all.”

Meanwhile, Sam has recalled actually winning a talent show years before their big break as they triumphed on a French campsite.

They added: "I actually won a talent show once. Have you ever heard of Canvas Camping in France? I won a talent show singing 'Heroes' by Mariah Carey with no music.

"It was in front of all the British travellers out there. I think I won my mum free drinks at the bar.”

Years later, Sam will be playing a virtual gig from Abbey Road Studios on October 30 which will see them perform songs from their upcoming album “Love Goes”, which is released that day.

In a note to their fans on their mailing list, Sam announced: "I am so so excited to announce a one off show at the iconic Abbey Road Studios on October 30th to celebrate my new album 'Love Goes' in partnership with American Express.

"I'll be joined by my incredible band for a full set with both new and old songs, and it's the only time you'll be able to see me perform live this year."

The “How Do You Sleep?” singer delayed the release of their third studio album due to the coronavirus pandemic and decided to change the name of the LP from 'To Die For', because they were uncomfortable having the word "die" in the name amid the global health crisis.